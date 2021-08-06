V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $189.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

