V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

