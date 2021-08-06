V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $134,195,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $9,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

