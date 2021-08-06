Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of AQN opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

