Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 795,591 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $20,811,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

