Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of AudioCodes worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

