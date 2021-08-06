Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 103.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $142.37 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.95 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

