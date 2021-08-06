Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 11.6%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s share price shot up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 437,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 413,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$18.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

