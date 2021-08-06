Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.87

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

