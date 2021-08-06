Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 17,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,387,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

