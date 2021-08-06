Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $37.01. Nkarta shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 187 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 3,218.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 234,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

