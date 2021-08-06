VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 14,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

