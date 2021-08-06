Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post sales of $332.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $343.31 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $362.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,024. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,604,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

