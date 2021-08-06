Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,055. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

