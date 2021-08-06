Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 1.75% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,205. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.