Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYGN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 3,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $220,640.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,979.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,051 shares of company stock worth $10,592,914. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.