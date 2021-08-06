Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.09 and a beta of 2.47.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

