ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,820 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.44. 87,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

