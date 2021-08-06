ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

NWBI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

