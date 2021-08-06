ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.65 during trading on Friday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,030. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

