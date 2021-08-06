Howland Capital Management LLC Has $33.48 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

MDT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.37. 48,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $96.31 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

