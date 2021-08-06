Boothe Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,874,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $3,648,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

EWG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.72. 27,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

