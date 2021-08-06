ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for about 4.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $74,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.65. 9,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $99.21.

