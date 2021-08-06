ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 40,956 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,956 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. 4,632,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64.

