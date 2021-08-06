Eutelsat Communications’ (ETCMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$2.98 during midday trading on Thursday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

