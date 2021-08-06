FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FGROY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS FGROY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

