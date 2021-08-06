Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,450. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,839 shares of company stock worth $4,546,595. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.