Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

VLPNY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 5,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

