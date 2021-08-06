Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.
VLPNY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 5,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
