RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.49.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.