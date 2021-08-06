IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $155.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $201.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

