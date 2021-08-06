$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 293,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,573. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

