$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 293,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,573. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.