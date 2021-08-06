Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.23 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,240. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $666.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSV shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a below average rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

