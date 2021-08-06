Hecla Mining (HL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 3rd

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 121,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,528,782. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 202.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.