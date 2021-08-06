Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 31,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

