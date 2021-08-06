Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.20 Million

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce $573.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.90 million and the highest is $671.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $317.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

