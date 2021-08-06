Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.35 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 4,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 460,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Specifically, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

