Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $639.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.38% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

