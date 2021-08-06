Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $63.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 152,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 825,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after acquiring an additional 144,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

