Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.84. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,088.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,355.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 278.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 565.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 107,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

