Chiliz Hits 1-Day Volume of $195.71 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $195.71 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.16 or 0.00881869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00097036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,627 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

