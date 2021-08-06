TheStreet Upgrades Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) to “B-“

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 134,560 shares of company stock worth $1,495,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

