Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

