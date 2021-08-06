TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

