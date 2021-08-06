Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $68.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.25 to $68.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,587. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

