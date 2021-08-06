Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock worth $739,386. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after acquiring an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.