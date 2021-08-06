Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.