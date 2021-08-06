Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $254.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $191.54 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

