Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,586 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.57 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

