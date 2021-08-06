Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.