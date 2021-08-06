Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,113 shares.The stock last traded at $60.12 and had previously closed at $61.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

